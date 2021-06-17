Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.56.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Northland Securities raised shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of SRTS stock opened at $4.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $69.09 million, a P/E ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.64. Sensus Healthcare has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $6.09.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 39.79% and a negative return on equity of 20.68%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sensus Healthcare will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 303,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 86,139 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 11,105 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 340.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 34,699 shares during the period. 8.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

