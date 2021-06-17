Sentivate Hits One Day Trading Volume of $337,647.00 (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. In the last seven days, Sentivate has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Sentivate has a total market capitalization of $38.70 million and approximately $337,647.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentivate coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00060912 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003892 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00024175 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $296.22 or 0.00762946 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00083581 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00042241 BTC.

Sentivate Profile

SNTVT is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,563,146,428 coins. Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Sentivate Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentivate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

