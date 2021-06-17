Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.00. Sequans Communications shares last traded at $5.85, with a volume of 101,010 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SQNS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sequans Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Sequans Communications from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Sequans Communications alerts:

The company has a market cap of $207.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.61.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.60 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sequans Communications S.A. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Sequans Communications by 2,650.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Sequans Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Sequans Communications in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sequans Communications Company Profile (NYSE:SQNS)

Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive, broadband, and critical Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.