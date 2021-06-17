Serum Achieves Market Capitalization of $203.14 Million (SRM)

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One Serum coin can now be bought for approximately $4.06 or 0.00010707 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Serum has a market capitalization of $203.14 million and $36.87 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Serum has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00061243 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00024989 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $291.42 or 0.00767972 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.98 or 0.00084270 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00042453 BTC.

Serum Profile

Serum (SRM) is a coin. It was first traded on August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum . The official website for Serum is projectserum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Buying and Selling Serum

