Shard (SHARD) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $779.00

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded up 14.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 17th. Shard has a market capitalization of $11.64 million and approximately $779.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shard coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000850 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Shard has traded 26.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000036 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Shard Profile

Shard (SHARD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,000,000 coins. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Shard is shardcoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Buying and Selling Shard

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

