Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $35.53

Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$35.53 and traded as high as C$36.11. Shaw Communications shares last traded at C$36.03, with a volume of 1,256,093 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SJR.B. National Bankshares upped their target price on Shaw Communications from C$28.00 to C$40.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$40.50 target price on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Shaw Communications from C$28.50 to C$40.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cormark upgraded Shaw Communications from a “tender” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Shaw Communications from C$28.50 to C$40.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Shaw Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$34.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.03, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$35.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.0988 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 82.93%.

About Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B)

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

