Shield Protocol (SHIELD) Trading 110.8% Higher This Week

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded up 51.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 17th. Shield Protocol has a total market cap of $1.57 million and approximately $3.63 million worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shield Protocol coin can currently be bought for $7.38 or 0.00019489 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded 110.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00058733 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.44 or 0.00141163 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.11 or 0.00179902 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000221 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $337.64 or 0.00891857 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,846.04 or 0.99968454 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Shield Protocol Coin Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 212,904 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Buying and Selling Shield Protocol

