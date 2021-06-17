Shoe Zone (LON:SHOE) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $75.69

Shoe Zone plc (LON:SHOE)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 75.69 ($0.99) and traded as high as GBX 79.60 ($1.04). Shoe Zone shares last traded at GBX 77.50 ($1.01), with a volume of 29,554 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 601.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £38.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 75.69.

In other Shoe Zone news, insider Anthony Edward Pennington Smith bought 900,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £720,576 ($941,437.16).

Shoe Zone plc operates as a footwear retailer in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers shoes for men, women, boys, and girls. It operates 500 stores and shoezone.com, a Website. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

