Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Stake Lifted by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,985,217 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,640 shares during the quarter. Shopify makes up 6.0% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.62% of Shopify worth $2,196,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 133.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,959,000. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 142.9% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHOP. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,397.85.

SHOP traded up $63.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,429.33. 102,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360,529. The company has a market cap of $177.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.08, a P/E/G ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 17.13 and a quick ratio of 17.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,189.12. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $810.59 and a 12-month high of $1,499.75.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.43 million. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

