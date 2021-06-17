Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Trading 7.5% Higher

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP)’s share price traded up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1,801.68 and last traded at C$1,794.96. 100,313 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 181,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1,670.47.

SHOP has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Shopify to C$1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$1,844.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Shopify from C$1,810.00 to C$2,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.80, a current ratio of 17.13 and a quick ratio of 16.35. The company has a market cap of C$219.78 billion and a PE ratio of 114.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1,452.70.

In related news, Director Robert Gerard Ashe sold 209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,392.79, for a total transaction of C$291,093.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,772 shares in the company, valued at C$13,610,376.91. Also, Senior Officer Joseph Andrew Frasca sold 258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,643.53, for a total transaction of C$424,032.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 234 shares in the company, valued at C$384,587.17.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

