Short Interest in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Decreases By 18.4%

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 780,100 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the May 13th total of 955,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 333,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

AMG has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.29.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Shares of AMG traded down $4.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $154.87. 504,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,306. Affiliated Managers Group has a twelve month low of $62.19 and a twelve month high of $176.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.24.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $559.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.48 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group will post 16.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.30%.

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $160.49 per share, with a total value of $401,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,209,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 131.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after acquiring an additional 31,919 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,020,000 after acquiring an additional 8,410 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,366,000 after acquiring an additional 9,378 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 515.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 15,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 42,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.