Short Interest in Apollo Gold & Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF) Expands By 28.6%

Apollo Gold & Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the May 13th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
APGOF stock opened at $0.82 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.61. Apollo Gold & Silver has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $0.91.
Apollo Gold & Silver Company Profile
