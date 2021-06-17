Short Interest in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Expands By 21.9%

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the May 13th total of 1,050,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 411,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

AVNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.82.

AVNT traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.57. 507,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,185. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.65. Avient has a fifty-two week low of $23.22 and a fifty-two week high of $54.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Avient had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business’s revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts predict that Avient will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.13%.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Garratt sold 5,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $279,273.81. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Avient by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,977,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,164,000 after acquiring an additional 663,120 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,809,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,892,000 after buying an additional 9,631 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,715,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,103,000 after buying an additional 402,719 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,543,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,977,000 after buying an additional 114,921 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,539,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,749,000 after buying an additional 7,441 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

