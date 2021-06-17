Short Interest in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Rises By 24.4%

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 375,300 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the May 13th total of 301,700 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 311,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CAMT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Camtek from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Camtek in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Get Camtek alerts:

CAMT stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,236. Camtek has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $40.47. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.80 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.46.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Camtek had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $57.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.97 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Camtek will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAMT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 841,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,430,000 after purchasing an additional 351,541 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,580,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,528,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 641,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,179,000 after purchasing an additional 235,250 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 257,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,711,000 after purchasing an additional 166,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 1st quarter valued at $4,343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.