Short Interest in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Expands By 22.4%

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 995,500 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the May 13th total of 813,600 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 218,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

CTT stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.71. The company had a trading volume of 227,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,235. The company has a market capitalization of $572.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.79 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.69. CatchMark Timber Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 13.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CatchMark Timber Trust will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is -150.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTT. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 31,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 7,546 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,032,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,748,000 after acquiring an additional 191,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 542,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,076,000 after buying an additional 91,100 shares during the period. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

