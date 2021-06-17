Short Interest in China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Grows By 24.9%

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 282,700 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the May 13th total of 226,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of CHPXF stock remained flat at $$4.60 on Thursday. China Pacific Insurance has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $5.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.60.

Get China Pacific Insurance (Group) alerts:

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Company Profile

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Life and Health Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company offers life, health, and accident insurance products, etc.; liability insurance; credit and guarantee insurance; short-term health insurance and casualty insurance; property insurance; agricultural insurance; and individual and group pension and annuity products, as well as insurance funds investment and reinsurance services.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for China Pacific Insurance (Group) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pacific Insurance (Group) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.