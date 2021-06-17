Short Interest in China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Grows By 24.9%

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 282,700 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the May 13th total of 226,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of CHPXF stock remained flat at $$4.60 on Thursday. China Pacific Insurance has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $5.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.60.
China Pacific Insurance (Group) Company Profile
See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
Receive News & Ratings for China Pacific Insurance (Group) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pacific Insurance (Group) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.