Short Interest in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Drops By 18.4%

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the May 13th total of 2,390,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 891,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.63.

NYSE OFC traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.06. 1,204,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,132. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $21.68 and a 1-year high of $30.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 49.66, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.61). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 10.64%. On average, analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $108,738.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at $93,188.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 1,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $52,959.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at $503,088.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,866 shares of company stock worth $651,348 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 131.4% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 128,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 72,892 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 900.8% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,584,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926,466 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 8.3% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 977,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,736,000 after purchasing an additional 74,695 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 217,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Finally, Presima Inc. raised its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 127,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares during the period. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

