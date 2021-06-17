Short Interest in CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Grows By 24.7%

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the May 13th total of 1,700,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTIC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in CTI BioPharma by 13,954.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 48,562 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in CTI BioPharma by 804,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 24,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CTIC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CTI BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on CTI BioPharma in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.30.

Shares of CTI BioPharma stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,315. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.39. The company has a market cap of $224.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.73. CTI BioPharma has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $4.13.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CTI BioPharma will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It develops pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

