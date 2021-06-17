Short Interest in CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Rises By 24.8%

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,055,300 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the May 13th total of 845,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 785,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of CV Sciences stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.41. The stock had a trading volume of 386,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,379. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.41. CV Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $44.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.29.

Get CV Sciences alerts:

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). CV Sciences had a negative net margin of 96.46% and a negative return on equity of 125.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CV Sciences will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of CV Sciences from $0.75 to $0.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $0.50 price target on shares of CV Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CV Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. CV Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.68.

CV Sciences Company Profile

CV Sciences, Inc operates as a life science company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical. The Consumer Products segment develops, manufactures, and markets plant-based dietary supplements and hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) products under the PlusCBD name in various market sectors, including nutraceutical, beauty care, and specialty foods.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for CV Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CV Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.