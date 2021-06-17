Short Interest in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) Declines By 18.6%

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 919,400 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the May 13th total of 1,130,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 502,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Despegar.com from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp upgraded Despegar.com from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

DESP stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.48. The stock had a trading volume of 319,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,040. The firm has a market cap of $944.93 million, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.44. Despegar.com has a 52-week low of $6.08 and a 52-week high of $17.66.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.20). As a group, research analysts forecast that Despegar.com will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Despegar.com by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 964,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,355,000 after purchasing an additional 29,841 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Despegar.com by 435.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 935,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,990,000 after purchasing an additional 761,076 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Despegar.com during the 4th quarter worth about $10,233,000. Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in Despegar.com during the 4th quarter worth about $4,845,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Despegar.com by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,104,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,955,000 after purchasing an additional 225,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The company offers airline tickets; travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

