Short Interest in DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF) Expands By 28.6%

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the May 13th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DEUZF opened at $8.70 on Thursday. DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $8.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.59.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, distribution, and servicing of diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: DEUTZ Compact Engines, DEUTZ Customized Solutions, and Other. The DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

