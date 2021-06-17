Short Interest in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Increases By 29.3%

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 112,500 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the May 13th total of 87,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Richard D. Wampler II sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $186,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,537.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Francis Joseph Haefner, Jr. sold 11,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $167,321.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,805.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,230 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,878. Corporate insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Donegal Group by 35.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Donegal Group in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Donegal Group in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Donegal Group by 82.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Donegal Group by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 5,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DGICA opened at $15.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $471.91 million, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.07. Donegal Group has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $16.48.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $195.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.70 million. Donegal Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 9.22%. On average, research analysts forecast that Donegal Group will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance.

