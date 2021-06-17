Short Interest in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Rises By 24.7%

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 375,400 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the May 13th total of 301,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms have commented on FMNB. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Farmers National Banc from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Farmers National Banc currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

Shares of Farmers National Banc stock remained flat at $$17.07 during trading hours on Thursday. 339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,943. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.89. The company has a market cap of $483.22 million, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.98. Farmers National Banc has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $35.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.77 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Farmers National Banc will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is 28.03%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMNB. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 236.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Institutional investors own 39.54% of the company’s stock.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.