Short Interest in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Grows By 28.2%

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the May 13th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FTHI opened at $22.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.77. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 52 week low of $18.54 and a 52 week high of $22.44.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTHI. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 49,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 9,351 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 17.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 41,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 6,151 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 280.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the period.

