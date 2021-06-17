Short Interest in Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) Rises By 41.5%

Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 41.5% from the May 13th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS MSMGF traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.18. The stock had a trading volume of 207,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,314. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.18. Grid Metals has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.27.
Grid Metals Company Profile
