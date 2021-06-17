Short Interest in Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) Rises By 41.5%

Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 41.5% from the May 13th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS MSMGF traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.18. The stock had a trading volume of 207,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,314. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.18. Grid Metals has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.27.

Grid Metals Corp. engages in exploring and developing base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium and rare metals, and platinum group metals. The company primarily focuses on the East Bull Lake Palladium Property located in Ontario. Its properties also include the Makwa-Mayville Nickel Copper PGM Cobalt Project in Manitoba; and the Bannockburn Nickel Project located in the Sudbury Mining Division, Ontario.

