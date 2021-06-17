Short Interest in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Grows By 29.5%

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 535,100 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the May 13th total of 413,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 208,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMAB. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OMAB shares. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Monday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Shares of OMAB opened at $52.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.67, a PEG ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.49. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 52-week low of $32.11 and a 52-week high of $60.53.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.94 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 5.34%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, and Zacatecas cities.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.