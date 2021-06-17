Short Interest in HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Drops By 18.3%

HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,367,100 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the May 13th total of 5,344,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 180.5 days.

HLFFF traded up $4.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $101.15. 17,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,849. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.64. HelloFresh has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $103.15.

HLFFF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered HelloFresh from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. HelloFresh currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

