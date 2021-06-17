Short Interest in Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) Grows By 28.4%

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 179,600 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the May 13th total of 139,900 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HMTV. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 225.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 239.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 182.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 6,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 31.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HMTV opened at $11.60 on Thursday. Hemisphere Media Group has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $14.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $37.58 million during the quarter.

About Hemisphere Media Group

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc, the Spanish-language media company, operates broadcast and cable television networks, and digital content platforms. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 17.9 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment website, as well as mobile apps, featuring content produced by WAPA; and WAPA Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

