Short Interest in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Expands By 27.2%

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,930,000 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the May 13th total of 3,090,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 962,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $77.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Henry Schein has a twelve month low of $54.25 and a twelve month high of $83.45.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Henry Schein will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Steven Paladino sold 22,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $1,826,687.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,658,861.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 21,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $1,671,727.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 240,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,061,634.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,895 shares of company stock worth $5,870,832 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,373,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,675,000. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,177,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,083,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,737,000 after acquiring an additional 830,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 400.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 714,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,745,000 after purchasing an additional 571,408 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HSIC. TheStreet raised Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

