Short Interest in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Increases By 22.6%

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 860,000 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the May 13th total of 701,300 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 379,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.57, for a total value of $1,348,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 658,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,415,298.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.02, for a total transaction of $277,002.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 653,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,666,397.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,004 shares of company stock valued at $23,130,605. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 69,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,617,000 after buying an additional 8,686 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $589,000. Finally, Bell Bank increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IDXX. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.00.

NASDAQ IDXX traded up $10.68 on Thursday, reaching $604.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,408. IDEXX Laboratories has a twelve month low of $310.10 and a twelve month high of $606.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $51.53 billion, a PE ratio of 76.39, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $544.35.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 131.51%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

