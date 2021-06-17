Short Interest in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Rises By 23.1%

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 325,700 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the May 13th total of 264,500 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 92,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Get Innospec alerts:

In related news, CEO Patrick Williams sold 7,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.70, for a total value of $812,379.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,115 shares in the company, valued at $17,910,895.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ian Cleminson sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.99, for a total value of $118,410.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,291,613.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,748 shares of company stock valued at $2,108,725 over the last three months. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOSP. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Innospec by 1,557.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 617,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,043,000 after buying an additional 580,425 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Innospec in the fourth quarter valued at $29,468,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Innospec by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,105,411 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $191,025,000 after buying an additional 235,863 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Innospec by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 889,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $80,747,000 after buying an additional 214,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innospec by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,844,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $348,775,000 after buying an additional 164,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Innospec stock traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $93.73. 88,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,075. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.97. Innospec has a 1-year low of $61.48 and a 1-year high of $107.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.19 and a beta of 1.34.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. Innospec had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $339.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Innospec will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services segments. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.