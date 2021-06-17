Short Interest in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Increases By 28.8%

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,250,000 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the May 13th total of 3,300,000 shares. Approximately 14.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 351,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.1 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LIND. TheStreet lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of LIND opened at $16.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.60 million, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 2.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.00. Lindblad Expeditions has a 12 month low of $6.83 and a 12 month high of $21.91.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dolf A. Berle purchased 18,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $320,287.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 40,202 shares in the company, valued at $705,545.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dolf A. Berle purchased 21,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.49 per share, for a total transaction of $361,988.48. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 21,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,988.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 51.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,858,000 after buying an additional 267,080 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the first quarter worth $19,165,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 11.7% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 263,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,984,000 after acquiring an additional 27,603 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 24.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 31,037 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the first quarter worth $220,000. 61.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of nine owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand, as well as offers bike tours.

