Short Interest in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) Grows By 41.7%

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 41.7% from the May 13th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In other Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund news, Portfolio Manager Brad Frishberg sold 3,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $72,604.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGU. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Harborview Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $472,000.

Shares of NYSE MGU traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.25. 14,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,286. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $16.15 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.49.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Company Profile

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

