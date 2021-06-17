Short Interest in Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) Rises By 28.6%

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the May 13th total of 1,540,000 shares. Approximately 12.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

MLND stock opened at $1.45 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.15. Millendo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $3.64. The stock has a market cap of $27.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.48.

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.05). On average, analysts predict that Millendo Therapeutics will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Millendo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 897.1% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,348,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,828 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 259.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 36,962 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $600,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 924,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 367,693 shares during the period. 37.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

