Short Interest in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Drops By 15.9%

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,010,000 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the May 13th total of 9,530,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Several analysts have commented on NTAP shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NetApp from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upped their price target on NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. NetApp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in NetApp by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the first quarter worth $1,393,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 88.4% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 17,686 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 5.8% in the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 63,291 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 217.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 127,213 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $9,245,000 after purchasing an additional 87,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

NTAP traded down $1.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.41. 36,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,830,811. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.74. NetApp has a 52 week low of $39.96 and a 52 week high of $84.19.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NetApp will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.18%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

