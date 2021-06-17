Short Interest in Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) Grows By 29.1%

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the May 13th total of 7,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuverra Environmental Solutions by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuverra Environmental Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuverra Environmental Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuverra Environmental Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nuverra Environmental Solutions stock opened at $2.05 on Thursday. Nuverra Environmental Solutions has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $6.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.30. The company has a market cap of $32.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.12.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.67 million for the quarter. Nuverra Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 29.90% and a negative return on equity of 19.80%.

About Nuverra Environmental Solutions

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc provides water logistics and oilfield services to customers focused on the development and ongoing production of oil and natural gas from shale formations in the United States. The company provides water transfer, disposal, rental, and other services associated with the drilling, completion, and ongoing production of shale oil and natural gas.

