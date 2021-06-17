Short Interest in PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) Declines By 17.6%

PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 492,200 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the May 13th total of 597,100 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 102,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

PCTEL stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.85. 246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,123. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.70. PCTEL has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $11.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.18 million, a PE ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 0.32.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). PCTEL had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $17.71 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. PCTEL’s payout ratio is 110.00%.

In other PCTEL news, VP Sumeet Singh Paul sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total value of $53,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 73,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,576.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCTI. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PCTEL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in PCTEL by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,354 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in PCTEL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in PCTEL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in PCTEL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PCTI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of PCTEL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of PCTEL from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PCTEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

PCTEL Company Profile

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Enterprise Wireless, Intelligent Transportation, and Industrial IoT. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and Industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

