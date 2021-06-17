Short Interest in RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) Rises By 23.1%

RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 343,200 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the May 13th total of 278,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 288,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RYB Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in RYB Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in RYB Education by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 6,993 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in RYB Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in RYB Education by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 50,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.
Shares of RYB stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.81. The company had a trading volume of 64,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,792. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.32. RYB Education has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $5.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.01.
RYB Education Company Profile
RYB Education, Inc provides early childhood education service in the People's Republic of China. The company offers kindergarten services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their adult family members to promote children's development, foster bonding with family, and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools.
