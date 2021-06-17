Short Interest in RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) Rises By 23.1%

RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 343,200 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the May 13th total of 278,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 288,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RYB Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in RYB Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in RYB Education by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 6,993 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in RYB Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in RYB Education by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 50,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RYB stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.81. The company had a trading volume of 64,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,792. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.32. RYB Education has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $5.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.01.

RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 8th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.44. RYB Education had a negative net margin of 33.98% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. As a group, equities analysts expect that RYB Education will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

RYB Education Company Profile

RYB Education, Inc provides early childhood education service in the People's Republic of China. The company offers kindergarten services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their adult family members to promote children's development, foster bonding with family, and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools.

