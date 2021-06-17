Short Interest in SCVX Corp. (NYSE:SCVX) Grows By 22.3%

SCVX Corp. (NYSE:SCVX) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the May 13th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SCVX by 6,963.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in SCVX in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SCVX in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SCVX in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in SCVX in the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Get SCVX alerts:

Shares of SCVX stock remained flat at $$9.92 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 87,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,919. SCVX has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $12.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.92.

SCVX Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for SCVX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCVX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.