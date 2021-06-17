Short Interest in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Drops By 18.4%

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,660,000 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the May 13th total of 5,710,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
NYSE SRE traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $140.58. 1,296,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,647,959. The company has a market cap of $42.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.63. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $112.16 and a 12-month high of $144.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.
Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Sempra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.71.
About Sempra Energy
Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.
Recommended Story: Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.