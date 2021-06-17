Short Interest in Simplicity Esports and Gaming Co (OTCMKTS:WINR) Increases By 29.4%

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Co (OTCMKTS:WINR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the May 13th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WINR opened at $11.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.29. The company has a market capitalization of $16.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.07. Simplicity Esports and Gaming has a 52-week low of $6.46 and a 52-week high of $22.00.

Get Simplicity Esports and Gaming alerts:

Simplicity Esports and Gaming (OTCMKTS:WINR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter. Simplicity Esports and Gaming had a negative return on equity of 111.78% and a negative net margin of 547.43%.

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company operates as an esports company in the United States and Brazil. It owns and manages professional esports teams, such as Flamengo Esports, one of the top League of Legends team in Latin America. It holds online, play-at-home esports tournaments, allowing gamers to compete for cash and prizes from the comfort of their homes.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Simplicity Esports and Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplicity Esports and Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.