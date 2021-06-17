Short Interest in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Expands By 23.0%

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,020,000 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the May 13th total of 4,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 9.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, insider Mark Peter Smith bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 150,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,561,662. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWBI. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 383.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 100.0% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

NASDAQ SWBI opened at $20.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $23.57.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.