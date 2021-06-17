Short Interest in The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TGODF) Declines By 18.6%

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TGODF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,032,800 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the May 13th total of 12,330,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,570,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of The Green Organic Dutchman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Get The Green Organic Dutchman alerts:

Shares of TGODF opened at $0.30 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.29. The Green Organic Dutchman has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $156.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells organic cannabis in Canada. It offers organic cannabis products, such as cannabis plants, cannabis plant seeds, dried cannabis, fresh cannabis, cannabis oils, cannabis topicals, cannabis extracts, and edible cannabis to retailers or distributors, and federal licensed entities.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for The Green Organic Dutchman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Green Organic Dutchman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.