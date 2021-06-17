Short Interest in TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) Grows By 22.7%

TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the May 13th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 614,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GRAMF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on TPCO in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on TPCO from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of TPCO stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $5.42. 194,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,496. TPCO has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $13.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.82.

TPCO Holding Corp., cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, retails, and delivers cannabis in California. The company offers approximately 17 owned and licensed brands offering 250 stock keeping units across 20 form-factors, such as jarred and bagged whole flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, bulk extracts, vaporizer cartridges, ready-to-use vapes, concentrates, gummies, chocolate, beverages, capsules, tinctures, lozenges, topicals, bath bombs, and body care products.

