Short Interest in TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) Grows By 22.7%

Posted by on Jun 17th, 2021

TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the May 13th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 614,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GRAMF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on TPCO in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on TPCO from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of TPCO stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $5.42. 194,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,496. TPCO has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $13.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.82.

About TPCO

TPCO Holding Corp., cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, retails, and delivers cannabis in California. The company offers approximately 17 owned and licensed brands offering 250 stock keeping units across 20 form-factors, such as jarred and bagged whole flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, bulk extracts, vaporizer cartridges, ready-to-use vapes, concentrates, gummies, chocolate, beverages, capsules, tinctures, lozenges, topicals, bath bombs, and body care products.

