Short Interest in Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Drops By 17.2%

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the May 13th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Travis Perkins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

Shares of Travis Perkins stock opened at $18.45 on Thursday. Travis Perkins has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $19.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.45.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.