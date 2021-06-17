Short Interest in Tricon Residential Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Drops By 17.8%

Tricon Residential Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 416,600 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the May 13th total of 506,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 99.2 days.

OTCMKTS TCNGF opened at $11.40 on Thursday. Tricon Residential has a one year low of $5.49 and a one year high of $11.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.69.

Several equities analysts have commented on TCNGF shares. CIBC upped their price target on Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities increased their target price on Tricon Residential from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tricon Residential presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.26.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

