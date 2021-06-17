Short Interest in UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Declines By 17.3%

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 433,400 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the May 13th total of 523,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,334.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UCB from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

UCBJF opened at $96.65 on Thursday. UCB has a 52 week low of $93.00 and a 52 week high of $131.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, nayzilam, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

