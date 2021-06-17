Short Interest in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Increases By 41.3%

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, an increase of 41.3% from the May 13th total of 2,230,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 981,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

In related news, CAO Laurie Bergman sold 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total value of $403,884.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $593,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,085.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UGI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of UGI by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,675,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $888,925,000 after purchasing an additional 957,452 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UGI by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,196,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,904 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UGI by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,963,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,619,000 after purchasing an additional 236,175 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of UGI by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,873,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,825,000 after purchasing an additional 50,958 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UGI by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,793,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,399,000 after purchasing an additional 98,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UGI traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.78. The stock had a trading volume of 991,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.00. UGI has a 12 month low of $29.63 and a 12 month high of $48.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.97.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.27. UGI had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that UGI will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.69%.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

