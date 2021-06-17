Short Interest in VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF) Increases By 28.0%

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 102,900 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the May 13th total of 80,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS VTTGF opened at $270.42 on Thursday. VAT Group has a 12-month low of $270.42 and a 12-month high of $270.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $270.42.
VAT Group Company Profile
