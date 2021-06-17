Short Interest in VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF) Increases By 28.0%

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 102,900 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the May 13th total of 80,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VTTGF opened at $270.42 on Thursday. VAT Group has a 12-month low of $270.42 and a 12-month high of $270.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $270.42.

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

