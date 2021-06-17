Short Interest in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Rises By 22.0%

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the May 13th total of 1,820,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 911,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

WCN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.17.

Shares of WCN stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $120.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,725. Waste Connections has a 52-week low of $88.21 and a 52-week high of $124.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of 141.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.70.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 12.88%.

In other news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $1,323,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,217. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $300,825.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,101 shares in the company, valued at $734,133.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 62.5% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 24.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 114,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,513,000 after acquiring an additional 22,698 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter worth $1,547,000. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter worth $4,442,000. Finally, Rinet Co LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the first quarter valued at about $395,000. 79.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

